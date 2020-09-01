London restaurants with Eat Out to Help Out offers this September
These London restaurants are extending the feelgood food deal for another month
Looking at your food bill and feeling forlorn now that August is behind us? There’s actually no need to. The government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme – which aimed to lure people back out to restaurants by offering them 50 percent off the price of their meal – may have come to a close, but many London restaurants are now offering to foot the bill when you pay them a visit in September. Below is an extensive list of London restaurants getting in on the act. Some are choosing to match the offer, offering half-price on food and soft drinks (up to the value of £10 per person) on Mondays to Wednesdays. But others are putting their own slant on the money-off dining for the month ahead. Read on to find a local spot serving up the discount eats into autumn.
London restaurants doing Eat Out to Help Out discounts in September
Aqua Kyoto
Venue says Vitamin D 3 course menu with a 'Sunshine' Cocktail. Available Monday - Saturday 12.00-2.30pm and 6.00-7.30pm.
Aquavit London
Get £5 off the set lunch menu.
Arabica Bar & Kitchen
At both London Bridge and King’s Cross branches.
Baccalà
Venue says We are extending Eat out to Help out into September. Join us on Tuesday and Wednesdays for 50% off our delicious seafood dishes.
Berenjak
The unlimited kebab offer continues all September on any tables booked after 9.30pm – with a feast costing just £30 per person.
Venue says Berenjak is back - we've got a new grab-and-go hatch, new cocktails, & a new late-night Bottomless Kabab Menu (+ we're still delivering)!
Brigadiers
Visit on Tuesday 5pm-6pm, Wednesday 12pm-6pm and Thursday to Saturday noopm-5pm to get 20 percent your bill.
Venue says Brigadiers is now re-open, serving you up our Indian BBQ classics once more! We're also still available via delivery and click & collect.
Bubala
The Mezze Monday menu sees an ‘all-in’ set menu for just £20 per person, while Tuesdays and Wednesdays will feature 50 percent off on food.
Café Murano St James's
The offer is on at both branches.
Camino Monument
Across all branches and from Monday to Wednesday.
The Cheese Bar
This good-a deal serves bottomless raclette for £12 on Wednesdays.
The Coach Makers Arms
Venue says Eat Out To Help Out available until 30th September. Pre-book via our website or call our team and quote 'Eat Out'. 3 courses for just £10!
Duck & Rice
The offer is on for the first two weeks of September.
Flesh & Buns
The offer runs from Monday to Thursday.
The Grazing Goat
Venue says Eat Out To Help Out available until 30th September. Pre-book via our website or call our team and quote 'Eat Out'. 2 courses for just £10!
Gymkhana
It’s 20 percent off at the Mayfair haunt on Tuesday-Wednesday: 5.30pm-6pm and Wednesday-Saturday noon-2.30pm.
Hakata Ramen + Bar
Venue says We've extended 'Eat Out To Dine Out' for SEPTEMBER! Join us on Mon, Tue & Wed and receive 50% OFF your food & soft drink bill (£10 max pp)
Heliot Steak House
Venue says PRE THEATRE DINNER: 2 COURSES £14.95 | 3 COURSES £17.95 accompanied by a cocktail, or glass of wine! Perfect before & after Magic Mike Live!
Hicce
Hicce is calling their offer ‘Eat Out Out to Help Out’ and flipping the timings: visit for Tuesday and Wednesday dinners and Thursday and Friday lunches.
Hoppers
Early weekday diners get a free drink when visiting. Or book a late-night table on Mondays to Thursdays for a £25 set menu with unlimited hoppers and dosas.
Ibérica Canary Wharf
Across all Iberica branches.
Island Poke
Offering 30 percent off your food bill.
Kricket Soho
Avaialble at all three branches on a Monday – and until the end of the year, not just in September.
Lady of the Grapes
While the standard T&Cs count for Setpember, it will also offer half-price on Wednesday to Friday lunchtimes in October.
Norma
Devour £10 lunch plates of pasta on Monday to Thursday.
Venue says Join us for £10 pasta specials this September from Monday - Thursday - book now!
Pasta Remoli
Across all branches.
Polpo Soho
Across all branches.
Sea Containers Restaurant
Venue says Enjoy weekend bottomless brunch, plus lunch or dinner with stunning views across the river Thames as your backdrop.
Shoryu Ramen
Across all branches.
Venue says Extending the Eat Out to Help Out scheme - get 50% off ramen Mon-Weds in Sept. Walk-ins are also welcome. Book now at shoryuramen.com
Sketch Glade
All Sketch restaurants are offering 50 percent off the bill on Mondays to Wednesdays, and the offer includes alcoholic beverages (when ordered with food).
Smokestak
Snap up four dishes for £15.
The Spread Eagle
The offer is being continued for NHS staff any day of the week this September.
Tapas Brindisa Soho
At all Brindisa branches on Monday to Thursday.
Temper
Available at Temper Soho and Temper Covent Garden.
Top Cuvée
Get yourself 25 percent off the bill when dining in on Wednesdays.
Trishna London
Time a trip for Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 5.30pm-10.30pm and Saturday and Sunday, 12.00pm–2.30pm to make the most of 20 percent off the fancy food bill.