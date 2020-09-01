Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right London restaurants with Eat Out to Help Out offers this September
100 best restaurants in london, the good egg
Photograph: Giulia Mule

London restaurants with Eat Out to Help Out offers this September

These London restaurants are extending the feelgood food deal for another month

By Time Out London Food & Drink
Looking at your food bill and feeling forlorn now that August is behind us? There’s actually no need to. The government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme – which aimed to lure people back out to restaurants by offering them 50 percent off the price of their meal – may have come to a close, but many London restaurants are now offering to foot the bill when you pay them a visit in September. Below is an extensive list of London restaurants getting in on the act. Some are choosing to match the offer, offering half-price on food and soft drinks (up to the value of £10 per person) on Mondays to Wednesdays. But others are putting their own slant on the money-off dining for the month ahead. Read on to find a local spot serving up the discount eats into autumn.  

London restaurants doing Eat Out to Help Out discounts in September

SIMPHOTOGRAPHY

Aqua Kyoto

Restaurants Japanese Soho

Venue says Vitamin D 3 course menu with a 'Sunshine' Cocktail. Available Monday - Saturday 12.00-2.30pm and 6.00-7.30pm.

Baccalà

Restaurants Italian Bermondsey

Venue says We are extending Eat out to Help out into September. Join us on Tuesday and Wednesdays for 50% off our delicious seafood dishes.

Berenjak

Berenjak

Restaurants Middle Eastern Soho

The unlimited kebab offer continues all September on any tables booked after 9.30pm – with a feast costing just £30 per person.

Venue says Berenjak is back - we've got a new grab-and-go hatch, new cocktails, & a new late-night Bottomless Kabab Menu (+ we're still delivering)!

Brigadiers

Restaurants Indian Bank

Visit on Tuesday 5pm-6pm, Wednesday 12pm-6pm and Thursday to Saturday noopm-5pm to get 20 percent your bill.

Venue says Brigadiers is now re-open, serving you up our Indian BBQ classics once more! We're also still available via delivery and click & collect.

Bubala

Restaurants Middle Eastern Spitalfields

The Mezze Monday menu sees an ‘all-in’ set menu for just £20 per person, while Tuesdays and Wednesdays will feature 50 percent off on food.

The Grazing Goat

Bars and pubs Gastropubs Marylebone

Venue says Eat Out To Help Out available until 30th September. Pre-book via our website or call our team and quote 'Eat Out'. 2 courses for just £10!

Gymkhana

Gymkhana

Restaurants Indian Mayfair

It’s 20 percent off at the Mayfair haunt on Tuesday-Wednesday: 5.30pm-6pm and Wednesday-Saturday noon-2.30pm.

Hakata Ramen + Bar
Photograph: Hakata Ramen + Bar

Hakata Ramen + Bar

Restaurants Japanese Bermondsey

Venue says We've extended 'Eat Out To Dine Out' for SEPTEMBER! Join us on Mon, Tue & Wed and receive 50% OFF your food & soft drink bill (£10 max pp)

Chris Orange

Heliot Steak House

Restaurants Steakhouse Charing Cross Road

Venue says PRE THEATRE DINNER: 2 COURSES £14.95 | 3 COURSES £17.95 accompanied by a cocktail, or glass of wine! Perfect before & after Magic Mike Live!

hicce
Photograph: Hicce

Hicce

Restaurants Contemporary Global King’s Cross

Hicce is calling their offer ‘Eat Out Out to Help Out’ and flipping the timings: visit for Tuesday and Wednesday dinners and Thursday and Friday lunches.

Hoppers

Restaurants Indian Soho

Early weekday diners get a free drink when visiting. Or book a late-night table on Mondays to Thursdays for a £25 set menu with unlimited hoppers and dosas.

kricket soho
Photograph: Paul Winch-Furness

Kricket Soho

Restaurants Indian Soho

Avaialble at all three branches on a Monday – and until the end of the year, not just in September.

lady of the grapes

Lady of the Grapes

Bars and pubs Wine bars Covent Garden

While the standard T&Cs count for Setpember, it will also offer half-price on Wednesday to Friday lunchtimes in October.

Norma

Restaurants Italian Fitzrovia

Devour £10 lunch plates of pasta on Monday to Thursday.

Venue says Join us for £10 pasta specials this September from Monday - Thursday - book now!

Sea Containers Restaurant

Restaurants Contemporary European South Bank

Venue says Enjoy weekend bottomless brunch, plus lunch or dinner with stunning views across the river Thames as your backdrop.

Ramen kit
Japan Centre

Shoryu Ramen

Restaurants Japanese Soho

Across all branches.

Venue says Extending the Eat Out to Help Out scheme - get 50% off ramen Mon-Weds in Sept. Walk-ins are also welcome. Book now at shoryuramen.com

Sketch Glade

Restaurants Mayfair

All Sketch restaurants are offering 50 percent off the bill on Mondays to Wednesdays, and the offer includes alcoholic beverages (when ordered with food). 

Top Cuvée
TheyCallMeGT - Graham Turner

Top Cuvée

Restaurants Cafés Highbury

Get yourself 25 percent off the bill when dining in on Wednesdays.

Trishna London

Restaurants Indian Marylebone

Time a trip for Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 5.30pm-10.30pm and Saturday and Sunday, 12.00pm–2.30pm to make the most of 20 percent off the fancy food bill.

