London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Anne-Marie, performing live
Photograph: Tom Rose / Shutterstock.com

Anne-Marie has announced a free, intimate London show ahead of her global arena tour

Here’s how to get tickets

Written by Sonal Nain
Advertising

Anne-Marie is getting ready for a global arena tour and, as a warm-up, she’s playing a very special gig in London. The pop sensation (and previous Time Out cover star) has announced that she’ll be playing a gig to a crowd of just 300 in the capital as part of a warm up for her Unhealthy Club Tour. And better yet, the show will be completely free. 

Yep, you read that right! You could get to be within just a few metres of a star that usually plays to tens of thousands – and pay nothing for the privilege. The intimate gig will be at the O2 Blueroom at the O2 Arena on Tuesday November 7. 

So how’d you get your mitts on these tickets? Well, much like a recent similarly small show by Aussie pop legend Kylie Minogue, the tickets will be given out in a ballot through O2 Priority and only available to O2 and Virgin Media customers. The tickets will be given out in pairs, with 150 pairs up for grabs. 

Anne-Marie herself seems hardly able to contain her excitement about the whole affair, saying: ‘It’s going to be a really fun evening playing some of my favourite songs! I look forward to seeing you all soon!’

O2 Priority customers have until October 23 to sign up for the draw: sign up here

In the mean-time, why not catch-up on some Time Out x Anne-Marie content? Like in her iconic cover feature, which saw the pop superstar discuss everything from the joys of a prawnless prawn Clapton curry to her pride in getting her bum out in a Cricklewood bingo hall.

ICYMI: Madonna at London’s O2 Arena: timings, setlist and everything you need to know for Celebration Tour.

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant new podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: episode ten with Derren Brown in Hoxton is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

  • Sonal Nain Contributor, Time Out UK

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.