Anne-Marie has announced a free, intimate London show ahead of her global arena tour

Anne-Marie is getting ready for a global arena tour and, as a warm-up, she’s playing a very special gig in London. The pop sensation (and previous Time Out cover star) has announced that she’ll be playing a gig to a crowd of just 300 in the capital as part of a warm up for her Unhealthy Club Tour. And better yet, the show will be completely free.

Yep, you read that right! You could get to be within just a few metres of a star that usually plays to tens of thousands – and pay nothing for the privilege. The intimate gig will be at the O2 Blueroom at the O2 Arena on Tuesday November 7.

So how’d you get your mitts on these tickets? Well, much like a recent similarly small show by Aussie pop legend Kylie Minogue, the tickets will be given out in a ballot through O2 Priority and only available to O2 and Virgin Media customers. The tickets will be given out in pairs, with 150 pairs up for grabs.

Anne-Marie herself seems hardly able to contain her excitement about the whole affair, saying: ‘It’s going to be a really fun evening playing some of my favourite songs! I look forward to seeing you all soon!’

O2 Priority customers have until October 23 to sign up for the draw: sign up here.

