Kylie Minogue has announced a free, intimate London gig in September

Kylie Minogue fans, the universe has heard your siren call (and it turns out it sounds a lot like ‘Padam Padam’). The Australian pop superstar has announced she’s doing an intimate London show later this month. This one is at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, and there’s a chance to win tickets for free.

To get to see Kylie on Wednesday September 27 at this intimate, private gig, you’ll need to be an O2 Priority customer. There are a total of 700 pairs of ticks up for grabs, with general admission or seated on Level Two or Three tickets to be won.

Kylie will perform a selection of classics and new songs, as the show will be just days after the release of her newest album ‘Tension’.

Kylie Minogue said: ‘I’m thrilled to be returning to London to play such an intimate venue. It’s going to be a really special evening playing some favourites from throughout my career and of course from my new album out that week. I can’t wait to see some of you there!’

O2 Priority customers can enter the ballot for Kylie Minogue at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire online here.

Ballot entry is now live and ends on Thursday September 14.

Did you see that Kylie will take over the Royal Albert Hall in December?

Plus: The 1975’s 2024 tour in the UK: tickets, pre-sale and everything you need to know.

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant new podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: episode five with Helen Bauer in Waterloo is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.