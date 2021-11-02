Arbinder Singh Dugal’s guide to celebrating Diwali in London

It’s Diwali this week. The major five-day Hindu festival, observed by people across faiths, symbolises the spiritual triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. Over the next few days you’ll see brightly burning clay lamps lined up outside homes, temples, rivers and streams to welcome the spiritual light.

For those who celebrate, Diwali is a time for exchanging gifts, family gatherings, feasting, dancing, prayer and reflecting on spiritual matters. Of course, in London, it’s also celebrated by going out: to our city’s temples, brilliant restaurants and massive events. (You can find a list of the best of those here.)

To get a guide to how to do Diwali in the capital, we asked Arbinder Singh Dugal, MasterChef The Professionals Semi-finalist and Attawa chef, to give his ultimate list of Diwali experiences in and around London.

1. Head to Parathas Lounge or Saravana Bhavan for breakfast

Regional Indian dishes like Paratha (an unleavened layered flatbread) and Idli (a type of soft savoury rice cake made from fermented rice batter) are great shouts for breakfast during Diwali. Paratha is one of the most popular breakfasts in India and it can be eaten with various fillings according to your taste. Steaming hot butter-dripping parathas are simply irresistible! Parathas Lounge makes absolutely brilliant parathas. Idlis are also a popular breakfast food – their soft, steamed and pillowy texture makes it the mother of all comfort foods. Saravana Bhavan is my go-to for perfectly soft and delicious idlis.

2. Go to Bibi London to get a kurta

I wear a traditional kurta pajama for my Diwali celebrations, while my wife wears very colourful dresses. Diwali is a great opportunity to dress up in a way that reflects joy and illumination. I head to BIBI London to choose a kurta for the occasion – they sell traditional Indian clothing that's made to a very high standard. My wife absolutely loves their dresses!

3. Head to a temple, obv

We go to the Sikh temple near Shepherd’s Bush to take a blessing. Diwali is a divine holy day – a celebration of our inner light, so when we go to the temple to take a blessing we turn inward to light the lamps of knowledge and truth within. Evening activities include praying, lighting candles at home, visiting the temple and burning lots of fire crackers.

4. Go for a hip Indian lunch

We love quirky and trendy Indian food. Bombay Bustle and Farzi Café are among my personal favourites – both are dynamic and simply amazing places to experience the best of experimental Indian cuisine. We absolutely love how Bombay Bustle is designed after Mumbai’s railways – it makes for a fun and memorable lunch. Farzi Café never disappoints with their interesting reinterpretations of classic Indian dishes – it’s always a talking point.

5. Head to Trafalgar Square

It’s a fun and vibrant experience to attend Diwali on Trafalgar Square – we love to listen to the live music, watch the incredible dance performances and, of course, eat the amazing food! After this we go for a nice walk along the River Thames to relax and enjoy nature – the perfect way to reflect on the festivities.

6. Spend time with friends and family

An important part of Diwali is celebrating our family, so we make sure to speak to all of our family members – my mum, brother, uncle and aunties. Phone calls to wish Diwali start in the morning. If people were coming to stay in London we'd recommend the Taj 51 Buckingham Gate Suites and Residences. I love staying at the Taj as it truly evokes the tradition of Indian culture. They have a Diwali festive menu and afternoon tea, which is a perfect way to celebrate with loved ones. Their Michelin-starred restaurant Quilon is the perfect place to experience the taste of the South West Coast of India – an absolute must.

7. Don't forget the home-cooking

We normally have our Diwali dinner at home with friends and family. Everybody cooks different kinds of Indian dishes and we all enjoy it together. Personal favourites include Hyderabadi Gosht Dum Biryani (a classic dish made with lamb, basmati rice, yoghurt, onions and a melange of spices), Dal Makhani (a creamy, buttery lentil dish) and butter chicken (chunks of grilled aromatic chicken cooked in a mild creamy curry sauce). Cooking together with loved ones is a way of celebrating our precious friends and family.

