Archaeologists have uncovered a hidden Roman mosaic near The Shard

A few metres away from one of the most modern things in London can now be found one of the most ancient. A huge Roman mosaic, dating from the end of the second century or the beginning of the third, has been unearthed near The Shard.

Specialists from the Museum of London Archaeology (MOLA), who have been working to uncover the artefact since June, say the eight-metre-long mosaic is the largest to be found in the capital for 50 years, calling it a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ discovery.

We're a bit late for #MosaicMonday but it's worth the wait!

Our archaeologists unearthed the largest area of Roman mosaic found in London in over 50 years, an incredible discovery made while working on the Liberty of Southwark - @uandiplc urban regeneration project with @TfL. pic.twitter.com/AuD3t4zWeI — MOLA (@MOLArchaeology) February 22, 2022

The archaeologists have deduced from the highly decorative mosaic’s design – which features flowers, geometric patterns and twisted ropes – that it was probably the floor of a ‘triclinium’: a fancy dining room where well-to-do Romans would recline and feast. This may have been part of a ‘mansio’: a kind of motel for people travelling to and from Londinium over the river.

Photograph: MOLA/AndyChopping

The mosaic was discovered because the area is being redeveloped by TfL and property company U+I to build a housing, shopping and office-space complex called The Liberty of Southwark. Before that can happen, the mosaic is going to be lifted and taken away for further restoration and conservation, eventually being put on display so the public can admire its awesome ancient beauty.

