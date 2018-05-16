Arctic Monkeys announce a special London show at The Royal Albert Hall

Following the release of their new album ‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’, Arctic Monkeys have announced a very special show at one of London’s most iconic venues – the Royal Albert Hall.

Tickets are available now via a ballot which costs two quid to enter (that’s less than a Boots Meal Deal) and winners will be notified via email with a link to purchase their tickets.

Better still, all profits from ticket sales will go to the band’s chosen charity War Child UK, which works in 15 countries worldwide to provide children with education and protection against conflict.

The ballot closes this Sunday (May 20) at 8pm, so get your skates on!

