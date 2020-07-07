Artwork by one of the victims of Grenfell will fill the windows of a building in Notting Hill

A new public art exhibition celebrating the work of a London artist who died in the Grenfell Tower fire has been unveiled in Notting Hill today.

‘Breath is Invisible’ is a public art project which launches today (Tuesday July 7) with an installation of the works of Gambian-British artist Khadija Saye, who died aged 24 in 2017. The project aims to address issues of social inequality and injustice through public art. It was unveiled by Tottenham MP David Lammy, who became friends with Saye after his wife Nicola Green, who’s also an artist, mentored her.

Saye’s work is on display in the windows of the building at 236 Westbourne Grove until August 7. Her exhibition, ‘In This Space We Breathe’, features nine large-scale prints which explore ‘the migration of the traditional Gambian spiritual practices’. This is the first exhibition of Saye’s work in the community where she grew up.

Saye’s silkscreen prints will be available to buy and proceeds will go to The Khadija Saye IntoArts Programme and the Estate of Khadija Saye.

Founded by businesswoman Eiesha Bharti Pasricha and curated by Sigrid Kirk, who are both locals, the ‘Breath is Invisible’ project will run until October 9. It will feature site-specific commissions from artists Martyn Ware, Zachary Eastwood-Bloom and Joy Gregory later this summer.

‘Breath is Invisible’. 236 Westbourne Grove, W11 2RH. Jul 7-Oct 9. Find out more.

