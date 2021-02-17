LondonChange city
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Photograph: Party Inside
Photograph: Party Inside

Bag a party kit from one of the brains behind your favourite immersive events

Make your flat feel like not-your-flat for one night only!

By
Kate Lloyd
Advertising

Welcome to our new series, One Good Thing to Do Today. It’s a guide to little things you can actually do in lockdown London that will provide bits of light in these dark times. 

Back in normal times, Captain Baby founder Felicity Hearn worked on big shot immersive experiences like You Me Bum Bum Train and Secret Cinema. So, it’s no surprise that now we’re locked down she’s keen to help people immerse themselves once more. This time: virtually.

Her process for doing this? Launching Party Inside – an at-home party kit designed to ‘help you let loose’. No, it doesnt contain a baggy of 2cb or a pair of fluffy handcuffs, but it does include lots and lots of party starters...

The event will be taking place on Sat Feb 27, but you can sign up now to receive the kit you need to enjoy the evening. It’ll arrive the week before the big day but you won’t be allowed to touch it until 7pm on the Saturday. That’s when a livestream will start and you’ll meet your narrator for the evening.

They’ll guide you through a) unwrapping items from the box in the right order (you’ll get a free cocktail and luxury skincare, food and homeware treats in there). Then b) helping you imagine your house as somewhere that is new, exciting and totally not the house you've spent a year locked up in (again, we're promise no hallucinogens will be involved). And c) doing activities and ‘sensory rituals’ that will release the tensions of lockdown and get you buzzing like you're on a big night out. What happens after all of that? It's up to you. 

The boxes cost £57 for one, with additional guests at £22 each, including UK delivery. Last date for orders is Wed Feb 17.

Read more from our One Good Thing to Do Today series

The best walks in London

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Read next

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox,

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.