Bag a party kit from one of the brains behind your favourite immersive events

Back in normal times, Captain Baby founder Felicity Hearn worked on big shot immersive experiences like You Me Bum Bum Train and Secret Cinema. So, it’s no surprise that now we’re locked down she’s keen to help people immerse themselves once more. This time: virtually.

Her process for doing this? Launching Party Inside – an at-home party kit designed to ‘help you let loose’. No, it doesn’t contain a baggy of 2cb or a pair of fluffy handcuffs, but it does include lots and lots of party starters...

The event will be taking place on Sat Feb 27, but you can sign up now to receive the kit you need to enjoy the evening. It’ll arrive the week before the big day but you won’t be allowed to touch it until 7pm on the Saturday. That’s when a livestream will start and you’ll meet your narrator for the evening.

They’ll guide you through a) unwrapping items from the box in the right order (you’ll get a free cocktail and luxury skincare, food and homeware treats in there). Then b) helping you imagine your house as somewhere that is new, exciting and totally not the house you've spent a year locked up in (again, we're promise no hallucinogens will be involved). And c) doing activities and ‘sensory rituals’ that will release the tensions of lockdown and get you buzzing like you're on a big night out. What happens after all of that? It's up to you.

The boxes cost £57 for one, with additional guests at £22 each, including UK delivery. Last date for orders is Wed Feb 17.

