How to stay healthy, happy and positive in London right now

New year, same horrible circumstances. That's why we've launched One Good Thing to Do Today: to inspire you to do one good thing for yourself every day for the next 50

London is great. That’s why you (probably) live here. At this precise moment however, a lot of the things that make London great are temporarily absent. As a result it’s easy to lose your mojo. Do not lose your mojo, whatever happens. Your mojo is of the utmost importance to Time Out.

We want you to feel healthy, content and inspired all through the darker weeks ahead. Every day we’ll be posting suggestions for stuff you can (still) do in the capital that will cheer you up, give you energy, engage you or just generally fill you with a sense of saintly gladness.

So, brace for culture. Prepare for mini hikes. Expect edifying streaming entertainment and flavoursome vegan takeaways. Follow Time Out’s daily diet of London stuff and, who knows, you might end up remembering the start of 2021 for all the right reasons. Weirder things have happened, friend. Joe Mackertich, editor