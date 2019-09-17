Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Banksy's chimpanzee painting is going on public display in London

Banksy's chimpanzee painting is going on public display in London

By Jess Phillips Posted: Tuesday September 17 2019, 4:56pm

Remember that 13ft Banksy painting of chimpanzee MPs? It’s back. And this time, you'll be able to get your hands on it. That’s if you’ve got a cool £2 million spare.

We know what you’re thinking, but this recognisable piece was created back in 2009 for a Bristol exhibition, long before a certain acronym entered collective consciousness. 

The artistic work, named ‘Devolved Parliament’, depicts monkeys in the House of Commons and is expected to fetch a record sum of between £1.5 and £2 million when it goes on sale later this month.

This will be the first time the painting will go on public display in London, so make sure to clear your calendars when it’s shown at Sotheby's between September 28 and October 3.

The current record for one of the faceless artist’s works stands at £1.87 million for ‘Keep It Spotless’, the Damien Hurst original that was defaced by Banksy with spray paint. 

Let's hope this one doesn't get the ‘Girl with Balloon’ treatment.

More information can be found at Sotheby’s

