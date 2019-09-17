Banksy's chimpanzee painting is going on public display in London

Remember that 13ft Banksy painting of chimpanzee MPs? It’s back. And this time, you'll be able to get your hands on it. That’s if you’ve got a cool £2 million spare.

We know what you’re thinking, but this recognisable piece was created back in 2009 for a Bristol exhibition, long before a certain acronym entered collective consciousness.

The artistic work, named ‘Devolved Parliament’, depicts monkeys in the House of Commons and is expected to fetch a record sum of between £1.5 and £2 million when it goes on sale later this month.

This will be the first time the painting will go on public display in London, so make sure to clear your calendars when it’s shown at Sotheby's between September 28 and October 3.

The current record for one of the faceless artist’s works stands at £1.87 million for ‘Keep It Spotless’, the Damien Hurst original that was defaced by Banksy with spray paint.

Let's hope this one doesn't get the ‘Girl with Balloon’ treatment.

More information can be found at Sotheby’s.

