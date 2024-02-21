Girls on Film recognised the best in female and non-binary filmmaking this year

The UK’s feminist film awards took place in London last night and there were wins for ‘Barbie’, Emma Stone and ‘The Zone of Interest’ in the field of female and non-binary-led filmmaking.

Organised by the Girls On Film podcast, the awards took place at Regent Street Cinema and rewarded ‘excellence in women-focused films in the fields of diversity, inclusion and the representation of women and people of marginalised genders’.

The Fiction Feature Award was won by Celine Song’s ‘Past Lives’ and the Feature Documentary Award went to ‘Kokomo City’.



‘Barbie’ won the Production Design and Publicity Awards, while Emma Stone picked up the Female Orgasm on Screen Award, sponsored by Intimacy On Set, for ‘Poor Things’, whose costume designer Holly Waddington also won in the Costume Design category.

Molly Manning Walker won the Cinematography Award for ‘Scrapper’ and the Composer Award went to Mica Levi for ‘The Zone of Interest’.

The Female Friendship went to drama ‘Nyad’ for its depiction of 64-year-old marathon swimmer Diana Nyad (Annette Bening) and her friend and coach Bonnie Stoll (Jodie Foster)

The awards were hosted by Girls on Film co-founders Anna Smith and Hedda Lornie Archbold, with ‘Typist Artist Pirate King’ actor Monica Dolan, Mark Kermode and ‘Rocks’ director Sarah Gavron among the presenters.



The winners and commendations in full:

Fiction Feature Award, Sponsored by EON Productions – PAST LIVES

Documentary Feature Award – KOKOMO CITY

Female Friendship Award – NYAD

Ensemble Cast Award – BOTTOMS

Girls On Film Ally Award Sponsored by IMDb – WILLIAM OLDROYD, EILEEN

Composer Award supported by media partner Scala Radio – MICA LEVI, THE ZONE OF INTEREST

Cinematography Award supported by media partner British Cinematographer Magazine – MOLLY MANNING WALKER, SCRAPPER

Publicity Award – BARBIE, Warner Bros. UK Publicity

Production Design Award – SARAH GREENWOOD & KATIE SPENCER, BARBIE

Costume Design Award – HOLLY WADDINGTON, POOR THINGS

Activist Impact Award – RECLAIM THE FRAME

Female Orgasm Award sponsored by Intimacy On Set – EMMA STONE with Emma Stone, POOR THINGS

COMMENDATIONS:

Documentary Feature Award – Another Body

Female Friendship Award – Polite Society

Girls On Film Ally Award Sponsored by IMDb – Paris Zarcilla, Raging Grace

Composer Award supported by Scala Radio – Emily Levienaise-Farrouch, All of Us Strangers

Costume Design Award – Jaqueline Durran, Barbie

Activist Impact Award – We Are Parable