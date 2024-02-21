[title]
The UK’s feminist film awards took place in London last night and there were wins for ‘Barbie’, Emma Stone and ‘The Zone of Interest’ in the field of female and non-binary-led filmmaking.
Organised by the Girls On Film podcast, the awards took place at Regent Street Cinema and rewarded ‘excellence in women-focused films in the fields of diversity, inclusion and the representation of women and people of marginalised genders’.
The Fiction Feature Award was won by Celine Song’s ‘Past Lives’ and the Feature Documentary Award went to ‘Kokomo City’.
‘Barbie’ won the Production Design and Publicity Awards, while Emma Stone picked up the Female Orgasm on Screen Award, sponsored by Intimacy On Set, for ‘Poor Things’, whose costume designer Holly Waddington also won in the Costume Design category.
Molly Manning Walker won the Cinematography Award for ‘Scrapper’ and the Composer Award went to Mica Levi for ‘The Zone of Interest’.
The Female Friendship went to drama ‘Nyad’ for its depiction of 64-year-old marathon swimmer Diana Nyad (Annette Bening) and her friend and coach Bonnie Stoll (Jodie Foster)
The awards were hosted by Girls on Film co-founders Anna Smith and Hedda Lornie Archbold, with ‘Typist Artist Pirate King’ actor Monica Dolan, Mark Kermode and ‘Rocks’ director Sarah Gavron among the presenters.
The winners and commendations in full:
Fiction Feature Award, Sponsored by EON Productions – PAST LIVES
Documentary Feature Award – KOKOMO CITY
Female Friendship Award – NYAD
Ensemble Cast Award – BOTTOMS
Girls On Film Ally Award Sponsored by IMDb – WILLIAM OLDROYD, EILEEN
Composer Award supported by media partner Scala Radio – MICA LEVI, THE ZONE OF INTEREST
Cinematography Award supported by media partner British Cinematographer Magazine – MOLLY MANNING WALKER, SCRAPPER
Publicity Award – BARBIE, Warner Bros. UK Publicity
Production Design Award – SARAH GREENWOOD & KATIE SPENCER, BARBIE
Costume Design Award – HOLLY WADDINGTON, POOR THINGS
Activist Impact Award – RECLAIM THE FRAME
Female Orgasm Award sponsored by Intimacy On Set – EMMA STONE with Emma Stone, POOR THINGS
COMMENDATIONS:
Documentary Feature Award – Another Body
Female Friendship Award – Polite Society
Girls On Film Ally Award Sponsored by IMDb – Paris Zarcilla, Raging Grace
Composer Award supported by Scala Radio – Emily Levienaise-Farrouch, All of Us Strangers
Costume Design Award – Jaqueline Durran, Barbie
Activist Impact Award – We Are Parable