Battersea Park Children’s Zoo is crowdfunding to continue to care for its animals

It’s nearly 70 years since Battersea Park Children’s Zoo first opened. The local animal centre is home to 47 species, from pigs and otters to chameleons and monkeys. But it’s currently under threat.

The zoo’s conservation and education projects (as well as day-to-day animal care) is funded by visitors paying entrance fees. Now, in the face of current lockdown measures in London, the zoo has lost its source of revenue.

Workers have set up a Crowdfunder asking fans of the zoo to donate to help them care for and feed the animals. The donation page states: ‘All of the fantastic work our team carries out is under threat.’

Londoners have already come together to support the space in south-west London. More than £4,000 has been donated so far and the fundraising page is full of heartfelt messages.

‘Our baby boy is still too young, but we want for him to be able to go to your lovely little zoo with us when he is old enough,’ writes one commenter.

‘My husband and I had the pleasure of meeting and sponsoring Pinky the hedgehog. The zoo is a magical place,’ writes another.

Head here to donate to Battersea Park Children’s Zoo.

