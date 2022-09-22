Battersea Power Station’s booze and ice rink license has been approved

Exciting things are about to kick off at the newly developed Battersea Power Station. Shops, homes, cafes, offices, an outdoor cinema, bars and restaurants, plus 19 acres of lovely public space. It’s all going off.

But the big highlight of the brand spanking new, £9 billion, redevelopment project is arguably its festive ice rink, which has been given the go-ahead by Wandsworth council.

The council’s licensing committee has approved an application from Battersea Power Station Estate Management which has permitted a variety of events like a Christmas ice rink, fashion pop-ups and children’s runs. And it’s also good news on the alcohol front, too. Booze is allowed to be sold on-site from 10am to 11pm Monday to Saturday and until 10.30pm on Sundays.

While the grand opening for the new complex is on October 14, the ice rink is set to arrive from the end of November until the first week of January. Eat your heart out, Somerset House.

