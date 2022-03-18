Beavers made a comeback in London yesterday. The animals, which haven't been spotted in the capital for 400 years, are now stamping their tails and making waves as they enter a new enclosure in Enfield.

The North London project will follow in the footsteps of similar schemes in other parts of England, Scotland, and Europe which have so far seen real success. It is hoped that these ecological engineers will love London as much as they do other European cities and help prevent flooding. They do this through their dam-building empires, helping to restore natural habitats by filtering the water and attracting other animals. Sound like useful little fellas.

‘Great to see @EnfieldCouncil welcome beavers to their wetlands as part of a series of projects designed to help rewild the area’, London mayor, Sadiq Khan tweeted in support of the project. He added that ‘City Hall has awarded £600,000 from our Rewild London Fund to projects across our city that will help restore nature’.

A male and female beaver have been introduced to the new enclosure together with the hope sparks will eventually fly. The beaver conservationists are anticipating (with their fingers crossed) that Mr and Mrs beaver will produce kits within a year to grow this burgeoning beaver dynasty. Move over ‘puppy love’ it’s beaver love time.

The beavers don’t have names yet, but Enfield Council and Chapel Manor College, the brains behind this beaver business, are planning to run a competition online for the public’s best name proposals. The classic suggestion, Justin Beaver, has already been floated according to spokeswoman Andrea DeLuce, as well as Sigourney Beaver for the female.

The male beaver, from Yorkshire, seemed excited to arrive in his new 15 acre digs, heading straight into the pond. It initially appeared as though the female beaver, from the Tay catchment in Scotland, might a bit more encouragement. She had to be lured out of her crate at the start, but eventually drifted towards her new mate.

There are plans for an imminent ‘beaver cam’ to be installed in their enclosure, allowing Londoners to keep tabs on their new furry friends. We’re invested in this love story already and need constant updates.

Beavers are not the only ones making a revival on London turf. The council is hoping to host species such as goshawks, kingfishers and barbel fish. Turning this concrete jungle into an urban paradise.

Three Ukrainian fundraisers you can support right now.

With a week to go, find out the best things to do this Mother's Day in London.