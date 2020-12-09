Bedazzling DIY Christmas wreath kits to have delivered in London

While many things are still uncertain about what Christmas 2020 will bring, one thing we can be absolutely sure of is that we’ll have A LOT more time on our hands than usual. So you don’t have to spend those extra hours at home sat in your pants watching ‘Love Actually’ for the 456th time, London’s independent florists are busy putting together DIY wreath kits, so you can fill the dark evenings with Christmas crafts instead. Yes, you could just order a pre-made wreath, but getting pricked by holly sprigs and spending an hour balancing dried satsumas on a piece of copper wire will make the finished garland look even more beautiful (we promise).

The Allotment Florist

Photograph: The Allotment Florist

Helena – aka The Allotment Florist – has an organic approach to floristry, growing as many of the flowers that go into her bouquets as she can. Her wreath kits are no different. All the materials inside are sustainable and environmentally friendly, from the reusable wreath base to the recyclable packaging. Each kit comes with a scented bunch of evergreen foliage, like spruce, eucalyptus, and olive, so it’ll be a delight for the nose as well as the eyes.

The Allotment Florist’s DIY Wreath Kit. £35.

Bloom East

Photograph: Bloom East

Before Christmas had even entered our locked-down minds, rainbows were the decorations of choice, with colourful arches popping up in windows across the country as a symbol of hope in dark times. South London florist Bloom East has created its own take on the 2020 rainbow theme with this multi-coloured garland made from soft fluffy grasses. The DIY kits come with print-out instructions and all the ingredients you need to make it.

Bloom East’s Rainbow Wreath. From £30.

Botanique

Photograph: Botanique

In lieu of its in-person workshops, Exmouth Market’s rustic florist Botanique has created these nifty kits so you can craft garlands from home. The kits contain step-by-step instructions, detailed photographs to guide you and tufts of fresh pine, moss, berries, silk ribbon, cinnamon sticks and dried orange slices. All you’ll need to bring to the table is a pair of scissors and some nimble fingers.

Botanique’s Festive Wreath Making Kit. From £40.

Grace & Thorn

Photograph: Grace & Thorn

This east London florist creates floral displays inspired by art and fashion, meaning the arrangements it crafts are always stunning. Its DIY wreaths may be on the pricer side, but boy are they beautiful: full of bushy pine leaves, delicate ferns and thistles and sculpted dried tangerines.

Grace & Thorn’s DIY Christmas Wreath Kit. £80.

Rebel Rebel

Photograph: Rebel Rebel

These floral anarchists have gained a glossy reputation by styling inventive, eye-catching flowers for the great and good of the fashion industry (Stella McCartney and photographer Miles Aldridge are on their client list). They’re also well known for their floristry workshops, which along with a whole lot of other things this year, are temporarily on pause. Instead, you can join founders Mairead and Athena on a live Zoom call, when they’ll take you through all the steps to make your own festive showpiece. Your kit will arrive three days before your scheduled workshop, complete with all the trimmings and tools.

Rebel Rebel’s Online Wreath Making Class Kit. From £40.

Surrey Docks Farm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surrey Docks Farm (@surreydocksfarm)

Sat across the Thames from Canary Wharf, the charming little Surrey Docks Farm spreads over 2.2 acres alongside the river. It’s closed at the moment, but in a very 2020 move it’s gone online, so you can check up on its furry residents on Instagram (we’re besotted with Keira the pony’s Christmas get-up) and shop from its new online farm shop, which is selling handsome (and very reasonably priced) Christmas wreath kits. The foliage for the kits is foraged by farm volunteers and differs with each batch, so every kit is unique. No glittery Ikea special for us, thank you!

Surrey Docks Farm’s Wreath Kits. £15.

Wild at Heart

Photograph: Wild at Heart

Ever wandered past the front of Liberty and admired the farmhouse-chic bouquets outside? They’re the work of Wild at Heart, set up by Nikki Tibbles some 20 years ago. Get a slice of department store grandeur in your own home with these build-your-own wreaths which let you choose exactly what kind of decorations you want in your garland – from gold asparagus fern to dried apple slices – like a festive pick ’n’ mix.

Wild at Heart’s Build Your Own Wreath. From £85.

