Beloved east London venue A Portuguese Love Affair is crowdfunding to open a new queer space in Hackney

A Portuguese Love Affair has been lovingly serving mouthwatering pastel de nata and other Portuguese produce to the folk of east London for 11 years. Now, it’s asking for a little help in return as it looks to turn its basement at 324 Hackney Road into a new queer space.

The shop is run by Dina Martins and Olga Cruchinho, who are now crowdfunding to open Love Affair Basement (L.A.B), described as ‘vibrant sanctuary where creativity and community thrive’.

The pair plan for the venue to hold workshops, pop-ups and private dining by day, transforming into a space for cabaret, cinema, drag performances and comedy by night. They also hope to have a therapist regularly drop by to offer support to young trans and queer folks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love Affair Basement (L.A.B.) (@loveaffairbasement)

With the help of the crowdfund, Martins and Cruchinho hope to raise £60,000. That’ll cover a new kitchen, new bar, toilets, a moveable stage, a light and sound system, soundproofing, plus all the rent, salaries and taxes involved in running a business.

You can do your bit to help make Love Affair Basement a reality here. And in case you needed more incentive, depending on how much you donate, in return you could get a cocktail, an L.A.B tote bag or your name on the L.A.B wall of fame.

The crowdfund closes on October 11, with a Love Affair Basement launch party happening on October 12. We’ll see you there!

