Bethnal Green venue Oval Space might close down for good

Its license is under threat after an incident at the club

The multi-purpose venue Oval Space, in Bethnal Green, is under threat from losing its license to operate as a nightclub.

Oval Space has sat in the middle of London’s music, arts and entertainment scene since it opened in 2013. Though notables from Frank Ocean to Vin Diesel have passed through its green room, Oval Space is known for a variety of club nights. Now, its licence is under threat after an alleged incident at the venue.

Oval Space wrote on Instagram: ‘If you love our venue, have celebrated there, danced there, spoken there, and been inspired by our breadth of culturally diverse events, then please support us.’

‘If you are a patron of Oval Space or support the Night Time Economy in London and across the UK, we need you to support this campaign to save Oval Space which is under threat, and may lose its license.’

‘We need everyone to send representation in support of Oval Space through our preformatted letter which highlights the importance of these spaces in major cities across the country,’ they added.

The letter, which the organisers are urging supporters to sign, asks Tower Hamlets council to review the premises license for the space. The deadline to email the council was at midnight last night, and Oval Space has not yet issued a statement about the outcome.

You can stay updated on the fate of Oval Space here.

