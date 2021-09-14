The amazing and atmospheric SKATE is back from November to January, so get booking!

Somerset House has just announced that its atmospheric and beautiful SKATE ice will be returning this year, with tickets going on sale this week.

SKATE has been a calendar fixture since it launched 21 years ago. Its setting right in the middle of the neoclassical splendour of William Chambers’s magnificent eighteenth-century courtyard arguably makes it the most beautiful ice rink in the capital (if not the world). Not only that, but its Skate Lates have seen takeovers from the likes of Horse Meat Disco and Dalston Superstore, bringing a very different vibe to the PR-approved hibernal fun.

This year, there will be the usual highlights: a huge Christmas tree, DJ lates and a range of fancy food and booze. Here’s what you need to know:

When is Somerset House ice rink open this year?

SKATE will run this season from November 16 2022 to January 15 2023.

How do I book it?

Tickets go on sale on Friday September 30 here.

Do I have to be good at skating to go?

Nope. The rink caters to all levels of expertise. There are even coaching sessions from a pro for beginners. Wheelchair users are also catered for.

What is there to eat and drink?

There will be several après-skate options, including Hotel Chocolat’s Chocmobile and Moët & Chandon fizz (depending on your level of VIP-type fanciness). Pop-up don Jimmy Garcia is also repeating his alpine dining experience Chalet Suisse.

What else is happening?

This year’s Skate Lates feature takeovers from ESEA Sisters, Deptford Northern Soul Club and Manara, and DJ Mark Moore and artist and musician Martin Green celebrating Somerset House’s winter ‘The Horror Show!’ exhibition.

SKATE at Somerset House. Nov 16 2022-Jan 15 2023. Book tickets here from Sep 30.

