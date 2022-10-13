London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Big Ben
Photograph: Shutterstock

Big Ben will bong again (very) soon

It’s been five years since the big lad chimed full-time

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Advertising

London hasn’t been soundtracked by the iconic bongs of Big Ben for quite some time. The old fella last chimed for a sustained period in 2017, before he was silenced for a major renovation. But that’s all about to change, because Big Ben is going to bong again soon. 

This week the clocktower chimed for the first time in five years, as they tested out Big Ben for his return to full-time bonging. We don’t know exactly when his services will fully resume, but parliament is going to announce the date for the return of the famous ‘Westminster chimes’ soon. When back to normal, there will be a big chime every hour, with smaller bells ringing on every quarter. 

Behind the scenes, people have been prepping BB for his big day with ‘silent testing’, a process where the hammers are rung over a regular period to make sure all parts of the clock mechanism are running smoothly.

The refurb to Big Ben and the Elizabeth Tower, which is the official name of the building, has reportedly cost £80 million, a staggering £51m over budget.

Big Ben was supposed to chime a few weeks ago to mark the end of the national mourning period after the Queen died, but failed due to a ‘technical issue’. You had one job, Ben!

Protestors want the British Museum to end its relationship with oil giant BP.

There’s a huge Black History Month art trail across London.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on city identity

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.