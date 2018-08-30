Björn Ulvaeus’s ‘Mamma Mia! The Party’ – a sort of immersive dining experience loosely spun off on the hit Abba musical ‘Mamma Mia!’ – was coming to the Waterloo area soon.

Then people living in the Waterloo area kicked off about it, being not unreasonably wary of 500-plus retsina’d-up revellers stumbling out into their neighbourhood nightly.

No such problem at its projected new home: a chunk of the O2 will now be converted into ‘Nikos Taverna’, a dedicated immersive restaurant venue, notionally on Skopelos, the island that the film version of ‘Mamma Mia!’ was shot on. It'll be a clone of a version of which has been packing ’em in in Stockholm for three years now (pictured). Ulvaeus conceived of the show as a sort of conceptual after-party to ‘Mamma Mia!’ itself, and while it’s not likely that you could literally make it down after the actual West End show, the odds are you can while away a pleasant afternoon with the two films and a bottle of ouzo before hitting the docklands for a night of immersive theatre, Mediterranean food, and, inevitably, Abba karaoke.

We are assured that it’s definitely happening this time, and that tickets will go on sale this autumn for a run starting next spring.