Blur have reformed (again) and will headline Wembley Stadium next summer

After puttering out in the early ’00s, Blur have become kings of the Britpop comeback: roaring back in 2009 for their first reunion shows at Hyde Park, they memorably headlined Hyde Park once again at the height of the Olympics, amicably broke up for a bit – they’re famously all very busy men – then reemerged in 2015 with a terrific album (‘The Magic Whip’) and (you guessed it) they headlined Hyde Park again.

The hiatus since has actually been their longest to date, but eight years after ‘The Magic Whip’ and attendant tour and we’re getting… whatever the hell’s happening in 2023.

The one thing that definitely is happening in 2023 is that Damon Albarn, Graham Coxon, Alex James and Dave Rowntree will be headlining Wembley Stadium on July 8. It’s a big deviation from their recent history of Hyde Park shows, but sees London’s most iconic band finally tackle what is arguably London’s most iconic venue.

To the end of selling out the 90,000-capacity stadium, it’s going to be the only UK gig the band plays next year (allegedly, one imagines an intimate warm-up and/or cheeky secret Glastonbury performance is likely), and all come with a tremendous supporting bill of Slowthai, Self Esteem and Jockstrap.

What else the band may have planned for 2023 is unknown at present: an international tour seems likely; a new album seems unlikely; whether they might hang together for more shows in 2024… your guess is as good as ours.

Still, the fact we’re getting any Blur at all is a major cause for celebration: they’re one of the greatest live bands on the planet, and their back catalogue is ridiculously deep and rich.

Tickets for Blur’s July 8 2023 Wembley enormo-gig go on sale Fri Nov 18 at 10am. Pre-book here (Club Wembley members can book from Wed Nov 16).

