Bobby from ‘Queer Eye’ solves your house-related woes

From making your tiny flat look less crap to dealing with a shared bathroom, we asked Bobby from ‘Queer Eye’ to tackle your home interior dilemmas

I’m in a rented flat – how can I add personal touches without losing my deposit?

‘Paint is always a really good way to add a personal touch. It’s very easy to put back to the original white and it makes it feel more your own, instead of living in that white box. Another great way is temporary wallpaper, which is a big thing right now. It’s self adhesive so you can install it yourself and when you move out it literally peels off the wall. That way you can have cool wallpaper without losing your deposit.’

All house plants die in my care. Are there any that thrive with neglect?

‘Plastic ones!? Ikea has some really great fake ones that I use in rooms I know aren’t going to get good sunlight or if I have a client I know will kill them. I personally love having real ones but if they keep dying, get fake ones because at least it gives you the illusion of having something alive in your place. But not a bad fake one, make sure it’s a good fake one.’

My neighbours are really loud. Have you got any basic soundproofing tips to block out their noise?

‘Um… earplugs? If they’re your downstairs neighbours, a rug is always good. There’s not really much you can do in a rental if you have loud neighbours except er… call the police? Or get a good broom like in “Friends”. I was real good at that when I lived in New York.’

I live in a shared house and the bathroom is a mess. Is there an easy way to organise everyone’s stuff?

‘If you have house mates and one bathroom, just don’t store your personal stuff in the bathroom. Get a little kit and caboodle – is that a thing here? It’s a little carrying case. Just get one of those and keep all your stuff in your room and take it with you when you go in there to shower. That way everybody’s stuff isn’t everywhere.’

My tiny wardrobe is stuffed with clothes – have you got any good storage hacks?

‘Sounds like my closet. A lot of times people hold on to clothes but if you haven’t worn it in a year, you’re probably not going to wear it again. Get rid of the things you don’t love and keep the things you do and you’ll be able to access them better. Also get those hangers where you can hang like six pairs of pants on them.’

My flat is tiny. How can I make the most of the space?

‘Go up. A lot of people never think about using the space all the way to the ceiling. If you have a bookcase, take the shelves all the way to the ceiling, that way it draws your eye up and makes the space feel much larger than it actually is. And lots of storage – make sure things do double duty. If you don’t have a lot of room in your living room, I like using cubes for a coffee table, especially ones that have storage inside. You can use them as a coffee table, for storage and additional seating when friends come over.’

The guy I’m dating is funny and super hot, but I’ve just gone back to his place for the first time and it’s gross. Think toenail clippings on the bedside table. Help!

‘Toenail clippings on the bedside table? That’s disgusting! I would just say, “clean up or I’m not coming over anymore”. That’s gross.’

