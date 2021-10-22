Jimmy’s Lodge will be making all of our wintry dreams come true

The Southbank Centre’s Winter Market is a seasonal highlight for any right-thinking Londoner. Lovely, lovely South Bank. Hearty foods like bratwurst, wraps, cheese toasties and, yes, fondue. Hot toddies and mulled wine. Best of all? The heated (and extremely photogenic) igloos by the side of the river, courtesy of Thames-adjacent pop-up, Jimmy’s Winter Lodge.

Ben Carpenter

There will be massive, extremely high demand for these bad boys, so may we suggest you book your igloo as soon as humanly possible? Wouldn’t want to end up disappointed would you?

While sat in your toasty dome you’ll be able to indulge in Jimmy’s three-course winter sample menu, which includes charcuterie boards, a tasty steak and that famous fondue.

Jimmy’s Winter Lodge, The Queen's Walk, SE1 8XX, book your place here.

