London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Igloos
India Roper-Evans & Ben Carpenter

Book your heated igloo on the South Bank right now or risk disappointment

Jimmy’s Lodge will be making all of our wintry dreams come true

Joe Mackertich
Written by
Joe Mackertich
Advertising

The Southbank Centre’s Winter Market is a seasonal highlight for any right-thinking Londoner. Lovely, lovely South Bank. Hearty foods like bratwurst, wraps, cheese toasties and, yes, fondue. Hot toddies and mulled wine. Best of all? The heated (and extremely photogenic) igloos by the side of the river, courtesy of Thames-adjacent pop-up, Jimmy’s Winter Lodge.

Jimmy's Winter Lodge
Ben Carpenter

There will be massive, extremely high demand for these bad boys, so may we suggest you book your igloo as soon as humanly possible? Wouldn’t want to end up disappointed would you?

While sat in your toasty dome you’ll be able to indulge in Jimmy’s three-course winter sample menu, which includes charcuterie boards, a tasty steak and that famous fondue.

Jimmy’s Winter Lodge, The Queen's Walk, SE1 8XX, book your place here.

Read more about 2021’s Southbank Centre Winter Market.

The best Christmas markets and festive fairs so far announced.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on Christmas

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.