Christmas markets and fairs in London

Wrap up all your Christmas shopping at London’s best festive markets and fairs for 2017

By Time Out London Things To Do Posted: Thursday December 14 2017

Say farewell to busy department stores and swap stressful Christmas shopping for something a little more laid back. Whether you're searching for a last-minute bauble or desperately seeking inspiration for the perfect gift, we've got you covered with our guide to London’s loveliest Christmas markets and festive fairs. You'll find foodie treats, creative crafts, arty offerings and everything else you'll need to get your festive shopping done and dusted this year. Here's our pick of all the best Christmas markets in London.

Christmas markets in London

The Cheesegrater Christmas Market

The Cheesegrater Christmas Market

Get your Christmas gifting sorted at this market featuring festive food and drinks, plus handmade crafts and textiles from across the globe. Seventeen German-style wooden chalets will be popping up at the base of the iconic building and choirs and carol singers will be filling the air with song throughout the month.

Leadenhall Building , Aldgate Until Friday December 22 2017
Wintertime at Southbank Centre

Wintertime at Southbank Centre

Southbank Centre is a glorious place to be at Christmas, so make sure you pay a visit to this London institution over the festive period. There'll be pop-ups, activities and all manner of Christmas fun to jolly up your holiday.

By: Time Out London Things To Do Posted: Wednesday October 18 2017, 12:00am
Hackney Flea-Mas Market

Hackney Flea-Mas Market

Stock up on everything you need to make your life look more like it fell out of an interior design magazine from decades gone by at this festive version of the regular vintage market. One-of-a-kind and handmade items are the only gifts to buy the girl or guy who has everything, and your Christmas shopping will be made a pleasure with the help of carol singing, Christmas music and a café selling mulled wine and homemade cakes.

Abney Public Hall , Stoke Newington Saturday December 16 2017 - Sunday December 17 2017
Christmas Canopy Market at King's Cross

Christmas Canopy Market at King's Cross

Now it’s mulled wine season we are super grateful for this covered-Christmas market, which means you can get on with browsing handmade soap, graduate art (the high-quality kind, not the GCSE projects in the back of your cupboard), laser cut jewellery and fancy flat pack furniture from Fuzl, without the risk of getting rained on. 

West Handyside Canopy , King's Cross Until Sunday December 17 2017
NarnE8 Christmas Market

NarnE8 Christmas Market

Make like Lucy and stumble through the wardrobe into this Narnia-inspired market in London Fields. You won’t find any talking fauns here, but you can shop, listen to tunes from an eight-piece brass band and eat mince pies. 

London Fields Primary School , South Hackney Sunday December 17 2017
Winter Wonderland

Winter Wonderland

The Grinch would have a real job stealing all the Christmas from Hyde Park's massive tribute to festive fun. The Christmas markets is a real treat for anyone feeling the spirit of the season, as long as you're ready to hear all those songs as you potter. You'll find handmade gifts and pretty confectionery sold from cute wooden huts.

By: Time Out London Things To Do Posted: Tuesday December 12 2017, 12:00am
Christmas in Leicester Square

Christmas in Leicester Square

Christmas is coming to Leicester Square for the second year running, so expect sacks of festive fun and a twinkly, goodtime atmosphere in Central London for 2017. The ‘square’ in Leicester Square will be home to Santa's grotto, traditional Christmas market, featuring more than 25 food, drink and christmas gift stalls, and a vintage Speigeltent – a velvety, wooden, mirrored home to a stocked programme of Christmas cabaret brought to you from the Underbelly team. 

Leicester Square , Leicester Square Until Saturday January 6 2018
Winterville

Winterville

Festive playground Winterville is back this year, swapping Victoria Park for Clapham Common for more dancing, eating, laughing, drinking and skating. Expect comedy, club nights, cabaret and live music as well as Christmas markets and ace food from Street Feast.  

Clapham Common , Clapham Until Monday January 1 2018
Greenwich Wintertime Festival

Greenwich Wintertime Festival

Move over Winter Wonderland, there's a new Christmas experience in town: Greewnich Wintertime Festival, a snowy festive takeover of the world heritage-listed Old Royal Naval College, located right beside the Cutty Sark. The space in front of the riverside building will have a covered ice rink, and a Christmas market filled with contemporary craft and design stalls. 

Old Royal Naval College , Greenwich Until Sunday December 31 2017
Christmas by the River

Christmas by the River

With Tower Bridge, the Tower of London and the iconic City skyline as a backdrop, this surely is one of London’s most picturesque markets. Buy artisan stocking fillers, boutique accessories, or just settle down with some fantastic food and drink. 

London Bridge City , London Bridge Until Wednesday January 3 2018
Find more festive fun in the capital

Christmas lights in London

Christmas lights in London

There's nothing like the sparkle of London Christmas lights to give the city an instant festive makeover. Why not plan an outing to gaze upon Christmas lights in London ahead of a festive spot of ice skating or hitting the Christmas shops. 

By: Time Out London Things To Do Posted: Wednesday November 29 2017, 12:00am
