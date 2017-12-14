Christmas markets and fairs in London
Wrap up all your Christmas shopping at London’s best festive markets and fairs for 2017
Say farewell to busy department stores and swap stressful Christmas shopping for something a little more laid back. Whether you're searching for a last-minute bauble or desperately seeking inspiration for the perfect gift, we've got you covered with our guide to London’s loveliest Christmas markets and festive fairs. You'll find foodie treats, creative crafts, arty offerings and everything else you'll need to get your festive shopping done and dusted this year. Here's our pick of all the best Christmas markets in London.
Christmas markets in London
The Cheesegrater Christmas Market
Get your Christmas gifting sorted at this market featuring festive food and drinks, plus handmade crafts and textiles from across the globe. Seventeen German-style wooden chalets will be popping up at the base of the iconic building and choirs and carol singers will be filling the air with song throughout the month.
Wintertime at Southbank Centre
Southbank Centre is a glorious place to be at Christmas, so make sure you pay a visit to this London institution over the festive period. There'll be pop-ups, activities and all manner of Christmas fun to jolly up your holiday.
Hackney Flea-Mas Market
Stock up on everything you need to make your life look more like it fell out of an interior design magazine from decades gone by at this festive version of the regular vintage market. One-of-a-kind and handmade items are the only gifts to buy the girl or guy who has everything, and your Christmas shopping will be made a pleasure with the help of carol singing, Christmas music and a café selling mulled wine and homemade cakes.
Christmas Canopy Market at King's Cross
Now it’s mulled wine season we are super grateful for this covered-Christmas market, which means you can get on with browsing handmade soap, graduate art (the high-quality kind, not the GCSE projects in the back of your cupboard), laser cut jewellery and fancy flat pack furniture from Fuzl, without the risk of getting rained on.
NarnE8 Christmas Market
Make like Lucy and stumble through the wardrobe into this Narnia-inspired market in London Fields. You won’t find any talking fauns here, but you can shop, listen to tunes from an eight-piece brass band and eat mince pies.
Winter Wonderland
The Grinch would have a real job stealing all the Christmas from Hyde Park's massive tribute to festive fun. The Christmas markets is a real treat for anyone feeling the spirit of the season, as long as you're ready to hear all those songs as you potter. You'll find handmade gifts and pretty confectionery sold from cute wooden huts.
Christmas in Leicester Square
Christmas is coming to Leicester Square for the second year running, so expect sacks of festive fun and a twinkly, goodtime atmosphere in Central London for 2017. The ‘square’ in Leicester Square will be home to Santa's grotto, traditional Christmas market, featuring more than 25 food, drink and christmas gift stalls, and a vintage Speigeltent – a velvety, wooden, mirrored home to a stocked programme of Christmas cabaret brought to you from the Underbelly team.
Winterville
Festive playground Winterville is back this year, swapping Victoria Park for Clapham Common for more dancing, eating, laughing, drinking and skating. Expect comedy, club nights, cabaret and live music as well as Christmas markets and ace food from Street Feast.
Greenwich Wintertime Festival
Move over Winter Wonderland, there's a new Christmas experience in town: Greewnich Wintertime Festival, a snowy festive takeover of the world heritage-listed Old Royal Naval College, located right beside the Cutty Sark. The space in front of the riverside building will have a covered ice rink, and a Christmas market filled with contemporary craft and design stalls.
Christmas by the River
With Tower Bridge, the Tower of London and the iconic City skyline as a backdrop, this surely is one of London’s most picturesque markets. Buy artisan stocking fillers, boutique accessories, or just settle down with some fantastic food and drink.
