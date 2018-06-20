Bored with Brexit? This incredible Theresa May-themed drag night could be the remedy

Londoners are loving a super-niche theme night right now, but Theresa May's Legs Akimbo – yes, you read that correctly – could be the most surreal yet.

Taking place at Haggerston superpub The Glory on June 28, it's an evening of comedy, cabaret and lip-syncs hosted by scene queen Fagulous, who'll be in full drag as the wheat-loving PM.

Organisers are promising 'the campest knees-up you could possibly imagine' and reckon you'll have fun 'whatever your political persuasion'. So, brace yourself for lots of 'hard brexit' innuendo and a sight none of us was expecting to see in 2018: Theresa May with a massive smile on her face.

The Glory, 281 Kingsland Road, E2 8AS. June 28. £8 on the door or £6 if you book in advance.