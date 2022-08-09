Looking for a new place to live? Because BoJo is selling his south London home for just £1.6 million. We heard they’re having a cheese and wine leaving do and everyone’s invited.

If someone offers the asking price he and Carrie will make a £400,000 profit off the four-bed semi in Camberwell.

The PM bought his Camberwell home for £1.2 million in July 2019 using a buy-to-let mortgage, but it’s basically been empty since the couple moved into the flat above Downing Street when Johnson became PM. During their Downing Street residency, Carrie and Boris splashed out on an infamous £200,000 renovation. Gold wallpaper anyone?

Photograph: Rightmove / Davis & Gibbs

The house for sale has been through quite a saga. The Johnsons first bought the Victorian townhouse after they had to leave their former Camberwell flat following a loud argument where neighbours called the police. Then in May their home hit the headlines again after a Vauxhall Astra plowed into its front at 1 am, knocking down a boundary wall and damaging a hedge.

Photograph: Rightmove / Davis & Gibbs

In other news, last week the couple hosted their wedding party at Daylesford House, a Georgian country home in Gloucester, after Boris's forced resignation meant he could no longer hold the nuptials at Chequers, the vast 1,500 acre estate that acts as the second home to PMs.

Watch out Herne Hill dwellers because you might be getting a new neighbour. Sources told the Daily Mail they’re searching for a new abode in the area to live out his post-PM days.

And here's a thought. If you're feeling salty about the way he's handled things over the past few years and fancy sticking it to the soon-to-be former PM, you could buy the place and fill it with John Lewis furniture.

The entire 'EastEnders' set is up for sale.

There's a new Banksy exhibition opening this month.