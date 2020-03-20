Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Borough Market extends online delivery area to anywhere inside M25
News / Eating

Borough Market extends online delivery area to anywhere inside M25

By Alexandra Sims Posted: Friday March 20 2020, 3:35pm

Wei Huang/Shutterstock

If your local supermarket is looking bare at the moment, try something different: Borough Market has extended its food delivery service to anyone within the M25. 

The historic market will deliver fresh produce, cheese, chocolate, pies, wine, meat and freshly baked bread from its brilliant stallholders to homes across London. 

The delivery service was launched in November and was powered by zero-emission electric bikes. For deliveries further afield, the market will now use hybrid vans wherever possible. A click-and-collect option is also available.

One thing’s for certain, your self-isolation has just become a whole lot tastier. 

Find out more details about Borough Market’s online delivery service here

