Borough Market extends online delivery area to anywhere inside M25

If your local supermarket is looking bare at the moment, try something different: Borough Market has extended its food delivery service to anyone within the M25.

The historic market will deliver fresh produce, cheese, chocolate, pies, wine, meat and freshly baked bread from its brilliant stallholders to homes across London.

The delivery service was launched in November and was powered by zero-emission electric bikes. For deliveries further afield, the market will now use hybrid vans wherever possible. A click-and-collect option is also available.

One thing’s for certain, your self-isolation has just become a whole lot tastier.

Find out more details about Borough Market’s online delivery service here.

