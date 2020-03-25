Borough Market is posting live cookery lessons on Instagram

The capital’s beloved businesses are getting increasingly creative with ways to keep in touch with Londoners.

Borough Market is still open and asking traders and customers to keep two metres apart and observe social-distancing rules. But if you can’t get to the market, it’s bringing its community events online and hosting live cookery demos every day at 1pm via its Instagram account.

The programme includes sessions from chefs and food writers including Sara Danesin, Roopa Gulati, Jenny Chandler and Clare Finney. If you can’t tune in at 1pm, you can view them for 24 hours after via Borough Market’s Instagram Stories.

It’s not just cooking demonstrations, either. You can also join the Borough Market community page on Facebook to exchange food tips, and the Borough Market Cookbook Club will be hosted on Zoom.

With any luck, you’ll pick up some tips for what to do with all those tinned goods in your kitchen. Now, what’s for lunch?

Borough Market has also extended its online delivery area to anywhere inside M25.

Want some culture? You can do virtual tours of almost every major London museum and gallery.