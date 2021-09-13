What did you, a Londoner, miss most over the 18 Months of Existential Pain? Spontaneous pints on the way home for work? Meeting more than six friends in the park? Pretending to like so-called ‘art’ in a gallery?

Well, according to plant shop www.thejoyofplants.co.uk, one of the things that Londoners missed the most was the feeling of being surrounded by nature. If you weren’t lucky enough to live right near a park it was incredibly hard to get your fix of the green stuff.

To remedy this, it’s planning a plant-y pop-up called Houseplant Hideout in Boxpark Shoreditch next month. It’ll feature 300 houseplants in an installation, designed to show just how much you can do with your boxy London living space.

‘Houseplant Hideout invites individuals to get lost – “Alice in Wonderland”-style – in a lush green forest bathing immersion where every sense is stimulated by the magical power of houseplants,’ says a spokesperson. ‘Upon stepping inside this tranquil oasis, visitors will be transported into an interactive biophilic wonderland complete with a six-metre vertical kaleidoscope to be fully engulfed in nature and give them a magical moment for the ’gram. With terrariums portals to peek through from the outside, to a lush moss flooring, this event is designed to show how easy it is to bring the natural landscape into the interior landscape.’

Wow, that promises a lot, doesn’t it? Can it possibly deliver? Let’s be optimists and say ‘yes’! It’ll be lovely to step into a magical plant-y world in east London and zone out for a bit. Hopefully, there won’t be too many people wandering around with their phones. Nothing kills the ‘tranquil oasis’ vibe quite like 20 TokTok shoots happening simultaneously. Old man rant ends here!

Houseplant Hideout runs from Thu Oct 7 to Sun Oct 9. Book tickets here.

2-10 Bethnal Green Rd, Hackney, E1 6GY.

