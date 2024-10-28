British Airways is cancelling all flights to New York from a major London airport until 2025

Planned to get out of the UK this Christmas? Had you, by any chance, pictured a Hallmark movie-worthy trip to New York, complete with ice-skating underneath the Rockefeller Centre and gift-shopping in Macy’s? If the answer is yes, you may have to rejig your plans a little.

That’s because British Airways is scrapping all of its flights from London Gatwick to New York until next year. The service to John F. Kennedy Airport will be suspended from December 12, 2024 until March 25, 2025, affecting at least 103 journeys and upwards of 1,000 travellers.

The cancellations are down to a shortage of planes. BA was meant to be getting a delivery of engines and parts from Rolls Royce for its Boeing 787 aircraft but there are ongoing supply chain issues across aviation causing those deliveries to be delayed.

BA runs nine daily services from London to New York’s JFK, eight of which take off from London Heathrow and one from Gatwick. The Heathrow services to the Big Apple will be unaffected but BA has also been forced to cancel flights from Heathrow to Kuala Lumpar and Doha.

A spokesperson for the airline said: ‘We’ve taken this action because we do not believe the issue will be solved quickly, and we want to offer our customers the certainty they deserve.

‘We’ve apologised to those affected and are able to offer the vast majority a flight the same day with British Airways or one of our partner airlines.’

