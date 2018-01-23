Britney Spears is playing London this summer

Well this is a bit major: Britney Spears has just announced a show at The O2 this year, on Friday August 24th. It's part of a tour which sees Spears bring her long-running Las Vegas show, 'Piece of Me', to the wider world for the first and last time.



As well as taking the show – which ran for four years, crams in over 20 songs and features up to TWELVE COSTUME CHANGES – across America and Europe, Britney has also just announced other UK dates in Manchester, Dublin, Glasgow and Scarborough.

But here's the thing: her performance at The O2 will be – sob – the last time she ever performs the long-running show. Ever. Oops, she literally will not do it again.

So best jump on tickets, which go on sale on Friday Jan 26th. Meanwhile, here's a 'Piece of Me' trailer from a few years ago with a super intense American voice-over dude giving it the big wallop.

