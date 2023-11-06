London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Jem Perucchini, ‘Rebirth of a Nation’, 2023
Photograph: Angus Mill / Jem Perucchini, ‘Rebirth of a Nation’, 2023. Brixton Underground station. Commissioned by Art on the Underground.

Brixton tube station has a spectacular new public artwork

A new Art on the Underground piece has been unveiled

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Advertising

Who doesn’t want to see a beautiful piece of art on their daily commute? Now Brixton locals will have a painting to brighten their day, as a massive new public artwork has been unveiled at Brixton tube station. 

‘Rebirth of a Nation’ by Italian artist Jem Perucchini depicts two women flanked by two men holding spears. Behind the characters, a giant sun rises in the sky. The painting is an ode to Brixton’s diversity as a melting pot of different cultures and ethnicities. Commissioned by Art on the Underground, the mural will be up in Brixton station for a year.

This is what the artwork is about, according to a statement from TfL: ‘The composition is an allegorical vision in which the past, embodied by a female figure, and the future, her mirror image, meet. Flanked by two men holding spears, the women are distinguished by their sumptuously decorated clothes. 

‘One clasps a purple orb; historically a symbol of sovereign power in painting iconography. The elaborately detailed fabrics are evocative of African wax cloth, a material interwoven with the skill, artistry and identities of the diverse African diaspora.’

From the David Bowie painting to the ‘Big Splash’ by Christine Thomas on Glenelg Road, Brixton is famous for its murals. Art on the Underground hopes to carry on this tradition of public artwork. 

Artist Jem Perucchini said: ‘For me, Brixton represents a microcosm of London, a place where the community creates a local focus. The Underground station then acts as the main pivot between the centre and the periphery, the inside and the outside of the city.

‘Working on this project has been very stimulating, not only for the opportunity to see my work reproduced in such a large format, but also because of its location in the heart of Brixton, visible by all its inhabitants and those who pass through it.’

Street art, tube art or just plain ol’ art: Time Out has you covered. Start with the seven art exhibitions we can’t wait to see this November, then dive into a claim that London is the best city in the world for street art, before finishing off spotting labyrinth artworks at tube stations. All kinds of art for all kinds of people!

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant new podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: episode 12 with Paul Feig in Mayfair is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on city identity

      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site Map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.