Brixton Village market is reopening next week

In March, while its grocery shops remained open for the essentials and its restaurants pivoted to delivery, the rest of Brixton Village transformed from one of the capital’s most buzzing destinations to a bit of a ghost town. But now it’s ready to re-emerge on the other side of lockdown. Today, the famous covered market – made up of Brixton Village and Market Row – confirmed it will return next week, when non-essential retail is officially allowed to reopen. The relaunch is set for Monday June 15.

New safety measures will be introduced to the space, with an increased security presence and floor markers added to aid social distancing. Grocers, butchers, fishmongers and bakeries will continue to operate as they have been doing throughout lockdown, but joining them in trading will be many of the market’s independent stores selling fashion, beauty and homeware.

Also, the owner of Brixton Village, Hondo Enterprises, has granted a three-month rent holiday to all of its tenants to help support them in testing times. The move has been praised by traders. But it comes at a time when the landlord has been under scrutiny for serving notice to Nour Cash & Carry, a trader for more than 20 years.

Hondo Enterprises has claimed it needs the space to build an electricity substation to power the market. A petition against the move has now been signed by close to 20,000 people, with Joe Lycett, Greentea Peng and Lolly Adefope among those lending their voice to the Save Nour campaign.

Market mad? Check out the news about Greenwich Market’s return.

Read all about what shops will actually be like when they reopen next week.

Share the story