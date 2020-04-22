Broadway on Demand is bringing UK audiences 100+ shows to stream

A new streaming service for fans of theatre, musicals, live performances, jazz hands, torch songs and other stagestruck fabulousness is due to arrive in the UK in June (after it debuts across the Pond in May). Broadway on Demand promises an archive of more than a hundred shows and productions from the US and the rest of the world.

Called a ‘virtual performing arts complex’, the platform is free, with an additional paid-for premium service. As well as archive recordings, Broadway on Demand will offer live concerts and educational resources.

Details of exactly what is on the platform are yet to be released, but it has been confirmed that it will launch with a special series of live curated events called 30 Days of Opening Nights, which will raise money to help performers, writers and others who have lost work during the global crisis.

Broadway on Demand will be available in the UK from June. Sign up for early-access membership.

