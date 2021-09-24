The ever-lovely Vauxhall restaurant will host live music on Tuesdays and a Thursday night drop-in series of wine, cider and beer events

We can’t be the only ones who’ve come out of Vauxhall tube station utterly terrified by the sheer number of cars, roads and tall and shiny buildings, only to be calmed by heading directly to Brunswick House, the elegantly out of place, but extremely welcome Georgian mansion that also happens to serve first-class food.

Jackson and Frank Boxer’s acclaimed restaurant, café-bar and garden is doing things a little different this autumn, launching a series of pop-up booze events called Import/Export as well as live jazz nights in its cosy cellar basement bar, which is made up of the vaults, sculleries and pantries of the original seventeenth-century building. Talk about atmospheric.

From October 5, Jazz in the Cellars will take place every Tuesday night from 8pm, headed up by Mark Kavuma & The Banger Factory, while the Import/Export booze pop-up will happen every Thursday from September 30 from 6pm, focusing on a different maker each week. Both events are walk-in only.

Brunswick House

The line-up for the coming weeks Import/Export evenings is:

Sep 30 - Uncharted wine merchants

Oct 7 - Fine Cider

Oct 21 - Basket Press wine company

Oct 28 - Biercraft

Nov 4 - Newcomer wine

Nov 11 - Les Caves natural wine

Nov 18 - Modal Wines

Nov 25 - The Modest Merchant wines

Dec 2 - Wines Under the Bonnet

