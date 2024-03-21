Buckingham Palace is looking for a communications assistant

It’s all been kicking off at Buckingham Palace lately and all sorts of questions have been rolling around the Royal rumour mill: Has Kate really had a Brazilian Butt Lift? Who was actually responsible for that shoddy Photoshop job? And should we all just leave her alone? Clearly, Buckingham Palace needs a bit of help when it comes to fielding conspiracy theories about the Royal Family, because it's hiring a communications assistant.

Think you've got what it takes to be on the Royal communications team? This could be the role for you. With a salary of £25,642, the assistant will be right in the thick of it in the Private Secretary's Office in Buckingham Palace. They'll be responsible for ‘promoting the work, role, relevance and value of the Royal Family to a worldwide audience’, the listing says.

The new assistant will also have to organise coverage of Palace events, as well as create content for a variety of platforms. It could be stressful, as they will have to do both proactive and reactive communications, meaning dealing with problems like all the Kate Middleton rumours. It's an entry-level position, with previous communications experience not necessary, but passion for current affairs and enthusiasm for the Royal Family is essential. Applications for the position will close on April 7.

Best of luck to the new Buckingham Palace comms assistant, we hope you're better at Photoshop than the last one.

