Ah, Halloween, the festival that celebrates all the spookiest things in the world. The twilit hangover after Oktoberfest. Where the unshriven and unvaccinated sit clutching Starbucks pumpkin lattes in an endless limbo outside a petrol-less filling station in their ghostly carriage, its fuel gauge permanently on ‘empty’.

Among lots of other fun stuff to do this October 31, Cantonese specialists Bun House have just announced that their popular limited-edition Halloween steamed buns are making a 2021 return. They’ll be available as a steam-at-home box to order in advance, plus individual spiced pumpkin buns will be available to pick up, hot and fresh from their Chinatown HQ, on October 310 and 31.

Flavourwise, the Bun House box sounds pretty special. Along with the aforementioned pumpkin bun (stuffed with sweet roasted pumpkin, with star anise, cinnamon and cloves), there is also a new ‘Ghost’ bun, filled with a sticky toffee custard cream (as all real ghosts are) and a ‘Mummy’ bun (as in and Egyptian corpse, not your poor old Ma), made using roasted black sesame and tahini.

Bun House co-founder Z He says: ‘We’re so excited to bring our Halloween buns back to Chinatown this year. In China, pumpkins symbolise prosperity and abundance, and after the last year or so, I don’t think there could be a more perfect time for us to bring a taste of autumn to Bun House.’

Trick or treat? Er, treat, please.

Preorder the Bun House Halloween box set online from Oct 1, for collection on Oct 20 and 27. The box set includes one of each of the character buns for £17.80 to steam at home. Spiced Pumpkin buns will be served ready to eat on Oct 30 and 31, £5.40 per bun, from Bun House, 26-27 Lisle St, WC2H 7BA.