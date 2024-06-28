Burna Boy at London Stadium: timings, tickets and everything you need to know

Last June, Burna Boy became the first African artist to headline a London stadium with his sell-out show at the London Stadium. If you missed out then, don’t worry, because he’s returning for round two this summer.

Burna’s show last year had guest appearances from Stormzy, Dave, J Hus and Popcaan, and the ‘Last Last’ singer is known for creating high-energy and carnival-like shows, so it’s guaranteed to be a proper knees-up.

Here’s all the information you need to know about Burna Boy’s I Told Them... Tour at London Stadium, from timings to ticket availability.

When is Burna Boy playing London Stadium?

Burna Boy will play London Stadium on Saturday June 29.

What time do doors open?

Doors to London Stadium will open at 5pm.

What time will Burna Boy come on stage?

Stage times for Burna Boy aren't available, but based on his similar concert from last year you can expect him to begin around 8pm.

What’s the seating plan?

You can check out the London Stadium seating plan online here.

Who’s supporting Burna Boy?

There’s no support act for Burna Boy at London Stadium, but he will be joined on stage by his band The Outsiders.

Has the setlist been released?

An official setlist hasn’t been released, but based on previous shows it could look something like this:

1. I Told Them

2. Gbona

3. Dey Play

4. Location

5. Pull Up

6. Secret

7. Level Up

8. For My Hand

9. Sittin’ on Top of the World

10. On the Low

11. Cheat on Me

12. Big 7

13. Dangote

14. 12 Jewels

15. If I’m Lying

16. Alone

17. All My Life Remix

18. Bank on It

19. Thanks

20. Talibans Remix

21. Normal

22. On Form

23. Different

24. Sungba

25. Anybody

26. Kilometer

27. Giza

28. Killin’ Dem

29. Yaba Buluku

30. City Boys

31. It’s Plenty

32. Ye

33. Last Last

Can you still get tickets?

Sadly, no. Tickets have completely sold out. Sorry about that.

What’s London Stadium's bag policy?

Large bags are not permitted inside London Stadium. You can find the full policy, including a list of banned items, online here.

Everyone is subject to security checks too, so make sure you leave plenty of time.

What's the weather looking like?

It's due to be pretty nice! By 6pm it'll be 24C in London, going down to 21C by 11pm, so it'll be warm the whole time. Just make sure to stay hydrated and keep an eye on the forecasts here in case it changes come the morning.

