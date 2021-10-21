It features recipes from some of the best chefs in the city, and all proceeds go to an excellent cause

Too early to be buying Christmas gifts? Absolutely not. This is, in fact, the perfect time to do a sly bit of present purchasing. You get to enter November confident and comforted by the fact you’re ahead of the game. Christmas is in hand. You’ve got this.

May we suggest this cookbook, ‘Chefs at Home’, as an ideal gift? Two reasons: it’s full of very, very decent recipes from some seriously high-powered chefs AND every single penny raised by sales goes straight to the laudable Hospitality Action charity.

If you don’t know about Hospitality Action, it supplies a massive range of services to people who used to work in bars, restaurants, cafés and the like. Their lives were affected negatively by the pandemic. Hospitality Action helps them get back on their feet. Great stuff.

One person who the charity helped recently had this to say about them: ‘Thank you very much for all the help and concern you have shown me over the last few weeks. I truly appreciate it, just when my luck in life was well and truly down, I’d given up hope on humanity, was living in a tent in the park and shoplifting for food. I was on the brink of despair. Your kind approach and willingness to help a complete stranger has restored my faith in society. I’ve bought a new bed for my flat and a small TV, I’m allowed to stay here while my application is finalised. So for the first time in months I’m clean, safe, warm and fed. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I’ve even reached out to my family who I’ve been estranged from for years, because I feel more confident as a person. You truly have saved my life.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hospitality Action (@hospitalityaction)

The ‘Chefs at Home’ book is a banger. You can trust me. I love cookbooks. There are recipes from Time Out-approved chefs like Tommy Banks, James Cochran, Jason Atherton, Heston Blumenthal, Angela Hartnett, Thomasina Miers, Andrew Wong, Vivek Singh and, my personal close friend, the very talented Ben Tish. Oh yeah and two lads I’ve never heard of called Jamie Oliver and Gordon Ramsay.

Buy your copy of ‘Chefs at Home’ here.

Aussie restaurant Wander has to close because its owner has been denied a visa.

The best spooky foods to order this Halloween.