Welcome to our cookery series Three-Ingredient Recipe, where London chefs share the tastiest, simplest dishes they know. Today, Thomasina Miers of Wahaca is taking charge with a light vegetarian dish for spring.

Crushed summer peas

‘In Mexico, cooks will use any seasonal vegetable to fill in their numerous street-food parcels and I remember having a glorious sweet pea gordita at a market outside Mexico City. At Wahaca we often have a summer pea and mint empanada on the menu which we serve with a deliciously spiced, vibrant yellow habanero salsa. They sell like wildfire. The feta, similar to a Mexican queso fresco, seasons the puree with a salty tang.’

What you need to buy

450g peas, fresh or frozen.

Three tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil plus a little for drizzling.

50g feta.

What you need to do

1. Simmer the peas in boiling water for two or three minutes until tender.

2. Blitz with three tablespoons of the olive oil to get a rough mash. Season generously with salt and pepper.

3. Arrange in a bowl, crumble over the feta and drizzle over a little more olive oil.

4. Serve with pitta crisps, on corn tostadas. You can even stir it into pasta with a salted ricotta instead of the feta and plenty of lemon zest and juice. A pinch of chilli, either flakes or cayenne, makes it all the more delicious, or a dusting of pimento for a smokier finish.

