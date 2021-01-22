Camden’s Pirate Castle is great and it needs your loot

And here we were thinking pirates didn’t care about stuff like pandemics. Not when they’ve got scurvy and the like to contend with. But it turns out that outlaw swashbucklers are just as impacted by the effects of Covid-19 as the rest of us. Take Camden’s Pirate Castle, which has had to set up a crowdfunder to raise funds to secure its future.

Dig a little deeper and you’ll realise that it’s not actually a band of gnarly seafarers behind this fundraising campaign (they can just take your hard-earned cash then make you walk the plank, after all). But if you have ever passed the castle on the corner of the Camden stretch of Regent’s Canal and found yourself wondering what the hell it’s all about, well, now’s a good time to find out.

It’s actually home to a community charity that’s been going since 1966, helping provide free and affordable projects for local children, disability groups, schools and communities in need by offering a raft of paddlesports and boating activities for them to get to grips with. In a typical year, all of this is funded through boat and equipment hire to adventurous canal farers, along with venue hire for the castle itself (imagine a birthday party there!). But that’s all had to stop under lockdown restrictions.

Photograph: The Pirate Castle

The Pirate Castle charity is now calling on donations to help see them through to the other side of this. They’re aiming to raise £40,000 in order to continue supporting the community once restrictions have eased. So dig around for pieces of eight and help them set sail again in 2021.

Donate to the Save the Pirate Castle campaign here.

