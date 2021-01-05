Here’s the deal with travelling overseas from England, now the country is in another national lockdown

If there’s one thing we’ve all never been more deserving of it’s an effing break. If that looks like a self-imposed ban on reading any more depressing news, you’re in luck. But an actual getaway in the form of an international holiday? Well, here’s the deal now that England is back in lockdown.

Are holidays allowed right now?

As of today (January 5), England has entered its third national lockdown. Everyone is being asked to stay in their homes unless they have a ‘reasonable excuse’ for leaving, so that means holidays are off the cards for the foreseeable.

‘You cannot leave your home or the place where you are living for holidays or overnight stays unless you have a reasonable excuse for doing so,’ read the new rules. That includes second homes or anywhere like a caravan, that isn’t your primary residence.

Some hotels and Airbnbs wills still be open, but only for legally permitted reasons outlined here.

Photograph: goodbishop / Shutterstock.com

What about travelling abroad?

People living in Tier 4 areas, like London, were already banned from international travel, and that now applies to everyone living in England. The bottom line? ‘Holidays in the UK and abroad are not allowed’ right now.

According to the new Lockdown 3 rules, you can only travel internationally if you have a legally permitted reason to leave home, such as needing to travel for essential work.

When will we be allowed to travel again?

Ah, the big question! Right now it’s looking like the lockdown restrictions will be reviewed on February 15. In his address yesterday, PM Boris Johnson suggested the latest measures would take us to at least February half-term, but Michael Gove has also told Sky News that restrictions might not be relaxed until March.

For now, the message is stay home, stay safe and daydream about all the adventures we’ll have as soon as we can instead.

