Skiing in Europe
Can we go on holiday abroad?

Here’s the deal with travelling overseas from England and from Tier 4 London right now

By
Ellie Walker-Arnott
If there’s one thing we’ve all never been more deserving of it’s an effing break. Maybe a little festive hibernation just you and the telly, a self-imposed ban on reading any more depressing news or an actual getaway in the form of an international holiday. Set on seeing off this sodding year with an escape overseas? Here’s the deal at the moment.

Are holidays allowed right now? 

Everyone living in England was subject to a travel ban during lockdown. Overnight stays in the UK and trips abroad were not permitted unless they were for essential reasons relating to work, health or education. However, when the lockdown lifted, this nationwide travel ban expired. 

So, travel is back on the agenda in December?  

Well, briefly that was the case. Government guidance states that accommodation providers must remain closed in areas that fall under Tier 3 and that people who live in these high risk areas should ‘avoid travelling to other parts of the UK, including for overnight stays other than where necessary, such as for work, education, youth services, to receive medical treatment, or because of caring responsibilities’ but there is no actual travel ban preventing people from moving around the country. People who live in areas that fall under the new Tier 4, however, must not travel in or out of their area and must not stay overnight anywhere other than their home. 

Though the guidance still states that people living in Tiers 1 and 2 can travel, speaking on December 19, PM Boris Johnson said: ‘We are asking everyone, in all tiers, to stay local.’

EasyJet plane
Can we go abroad? 

It’s a no for people living in Tier 4 areas, like London. ‘Those in Tier 4 areas will not be permitted to travel abroad apart from limited exceptions, such as for work purposes,’ said Johnson on December 19, adding: ‘People should carefully consider whether they need to travel abroad and follow the rules in their tier.’

Travel abroad already wasn’t encouraged for people are in Tier 3 areas but there is no official ban in place preventing it. 

The guidance states that, when it comes to international travel, people living in all three tiers should check ‘the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office travel advice for your destination and the travel corridors list’.

Where can we travel now without facing quarantine? 

As you’re probably all too aware, the list of countries on the travel corridors ‘safe’ list changes all the time, as the rate of infection changes around the world. Right now, you’re able to visit the likes of Antigua and Barbuda, Bermuda, Dominica, some Greek islands, The Maldives, Namibia, Rwanda, St Lucia, Turks and Caicos Islands and Dubai, as well as Iceland if you can prove you’ve already had Covid, without facing quarantine at either end.

Sure, it’s not a huge list, but that might change in the coming weeks and, if you don’t live in a Tier 4 area and are desperate to go somewhere, it’s something! 

Find out where else is on England’s travel corridors list

Here are the rules for travelling to see family and friends this Christmas

