Can we go on holiday abroad after lockdown?

If there’s one thing we’ve all never been more deserving of it’s an effing break. Maybe a little festive hibernation just you and the telly, a self-imposed ban on reading any more depressing news or an actual getaway in the form of an international holiday. Set on seeing off this sodding year with an escape overseas? Here’s the deal once England’s national lockdown lifts on December 2.

Are holidays allowed after lockdown?

Since November 5, everyone living in England has been under a travel ban. That means we’ve been instructed to stay at home as much as possible. Overnight stays in the UK and trips abroad have not been permitted unless they are for essential reasons relating to work, health or education.

However, when the lockdown lifts, this nationwide travel ban will also expire.

So, travel is back on the agenda in December?

Yep. It will no longer be prohibited for anyone in England to leave their homes to travel. Once lockdown lifts, the country will return to a three-tier system, similar to the system that was in place before the lockdown.

The guidance states that accommodation providers must remain closed in areas that fall under Tier 3 and that people who live in these highest risk areas should ‘avoid travelling to other parts of the UK, including for overnight stays other than where necessary, such as for work, education, youth services, to receive medical treatment, or because of caring responsibilities’ but there is no actual travel ban preventing people from moving around the country.

Photograph: goodbishop / Shutterstock.com

Can we go abroad?

Yes. Once lockdown has lifted the same rules apply to international travel. ‘The stay at home requirement will end, with domestic and international travel being permitted again subject to guidance in each tier,’ reads the government’s ‘Winter Plan’. Again, it isn’t encouraged for people who are living in Tier 3 areas but there is no official ban in place preventing it.

Instead, the guidance states that, when it comes to international travel, people living in all three tiers should check ‘the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office travel advice for your destination and the travel corridors list’. So that means once we’re out of lockdown we’ll revert back to the air bridges and 14-day quarantines for those visiting or returning from countries not on the travel corridors list.

It’s also worth noting that new rules mean you can now reduce your quarantine time, if you want to fork out for a private test after five days.

Where can we travel now without facing quarantine?

As you’re probably all too aware, the list of countries on the travel corridors ‘safe’ list changes all the time, as the rate of infection changes around the world. However after lockdown you’re likely to be able to visit Antigua and Barbuda, Bermuda, Dominica, some Greek islands, The Maldives, Namibia, Rwanda, Spain’s Canary Islands, St Lucia, Turks and Caicos Islands and Dubai, as well as Iceland if you can prove you’ve already had Covid, without facing quarantine at either end.

Sure, it’s not a huge list, but that might change in the coming weeks and, if you’re desperate to go somewhere, it’s something!

Find out where else is on England’s travel corridors list.

Here are the rules for travelling to see family and friends this Christmas.