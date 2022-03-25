London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
The Dalston mural
Photograph: Alex Segre / Alamy Stock Photo

Can you help solve Hackney’s mural mystery?

Help identify the immortalised folk in Dalston’s landmark mural

Written by
Lottie Keys
Advertising

Calling all Londoners; Dalston needs your help. The area’s colourful local mural, known as the Hackney Peace Carnival Mural, features loads of peace protesters from the 1980s - and those faces need names. Local historian Laurie Elks is investigating who these mysterious visages are, and is desperately seeking answers. Hopefully you can help. 

The mural, near Curve Garden, has been a point of fascination for Dalston Lane residents for 40 years. But, if you’re not familiar with east London’s arty wall, you might also recognise it from Rudimental’s debut album, Home, which uses the art on the cover. The piece features 41 faces, and Elks has so for identified about 10 of them. 

Hackney based artist, Ray Walker, was commissioned by community arts panel chairman, Tony Banks, to paint the piece in the 1980s. Armed with the theme ‘peace through nuclear disarmament’ the mural was intended as a symbol of harmony at a time when Cold War ban-the-bomb marches were common. It features phrases such as ‘nuclear free zone’ and ‘unite for peace’, echoing the voices of Hackney residents. 

Hackney council expressed its anti-war views at the time. It tried (but ultimately failed) to prevent trains, used for carrying nuclear waste, from passing through Hackney. 

Before the mural was finished, in 1984, Walker died suddenly of a heart attack. However, the project wasn’t abandoned. Taking his preliminary drawings, the piece was completed the following year by his widow Anna, and friend Mick Jones. 

If you think you have spotted yourself, someone you know (or even slightly recognise) then you can find out how to get in contact with Loving Dalston (who have gone hunting in print for the names) here

17 Dalston Lane, Hackney, E8 3DF

There's good news as alfresco dining in west London is here to stay

The top ten art exhibitions to see in London 

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Love Local

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.