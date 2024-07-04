Canary Wharf’s open-water swimming spot has officially reopened

Although Middle Dock is now back open and safe for splashing about, this doesn’t bode well for the future of Thames swimming in the capital. Reports of E. coli in the river swimming spot comes a month after it was revealed that sewage flowed into London’s waterways for a whopping 12,000 hours last year, up three times the amount from 2022. Despite this, Sadiq Khan has pledged for the Thames to be swimmable by 2034.

Middle Dock is open for swimming four days a week, on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. You can book sessions online now, if you dare.

