One of the most refreshing messages in Boris Johnson’s February 22 speech? That outdoor swimming pools will be opening as part of Phase bloody One. That means that come March 29, you’ll be able to wash away months of misery with a lovely dip in one of London’s brilliant lidos.

The city is flooded with outdoor options, so when the temperature rises, it’s a total breeze to find a lovely lido or outdoor pool to splash around in.

Things might look a little different now – one-way swim lanes, reduced capacities and plenty of hand sanitiser once you’re out of the water – and you will almost certainly have to pre-book a spot at any of the pools listed below for the foreseeable future. It’s worth checking out all the rules and systems of the lido or pool you want to visit before you get there. It may kill the spontaneity of making a splash, but anything is worth it for that feeling of dipping a toe back into the water.

Whether you’re looking for alternative ways to get fit, family-friendly fun or a body of water to lounge around next to, take your pick from the list below. (Although, if things are like the aftermath to Lockdown One, the pools probably won't all swing their doors wide open straight away. Do make sure your to check on their websites to see if they're taking bookings before you show up.)

