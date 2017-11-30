CANCEL EVERYTHING: it’s snowing in London

Cancel the trains. Call in sick. Stockpile the canned food. Because it’s just started snowing in London.

Over-excited weather-watchers reported flakes falling, starting in the north.

@metoffice It is starting to snow in Tottenham Hale in North London. Unexpected!! — Sau Fong Chan (@SauFongChan27) November 30, 2017

It is very much snowing in Angel 🤗 — Jo H-C (@JoannaHC) November 30, 2017

Snow flakes in North London! — Cllr Kath McGuirk (@RedKaff) November 30, 2017



Later reports showed the cold front spreading further south, adding a thin sprinkling of the white stuff arriving over central London.





CONFIRMED: early sighting of a (sort of) snow flurry from the @TimeOutLondon office pic.twitter.com/XwKVBN1HcL — Rosie Percy (@rosiepercy) November 30, 2017

SNOW IN CENTRAL LONDON YOU GUYS pic.twitter.com/Ptl3iVqC1m — Merry Mikey Mouse 🎄🐭 (@MichaelJMcA) November 30, 2017





It may have only lasted all of three minutes, but it was enough to send any Londoner into absolute meltdown. (Geddit? Meltdown. MELTdown. Because it’s snow.)





OMG WHAT IS THIS WHITE STUFF FALLING DOWN IN LONDON RIGHT NOW OMG IS THAT SNOW? — UK Internet Police (@AlizeeYeezy) November 30, 2017

IT'S SNOWING IN LONDON. THE CITY IS HYSTERICAL. PANIC BUY MILK. PANIC BUY HUSKIES. PANIC BUY SNOW BOOZE. THE CITY IS DOOMED. — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) November 30, 2017

SNOW ALERT! Snow in London alert! — Kate Barker (@Kate7Barker) November 30, 2017

SNOW IN LONDON! It may have only lasted for ten seconds but we had snow in London! Cancel the trains, shut the schools, grid lock the roads and panic buy bread! We have snow! — Chris Godfrey (@ChrisPJGodfrey) November 30, 2017

SNOW! IT'S SNOWING IN LONDON! *sacks off all work, makes mulled cider* — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) November 30, 2017



But it wasn’t long before cynicism overtook our Christmas spirit, with the majority of us imagining the impact that two minutes of frozen rain with have on our commute.





The first snow fall of winter in London. This will add 5 hours to my journey home this evening — Jonathan Seal (@JonathanSeal3) November 30, 2017

This snowstorm in London is bound to cause transport chaos. #snow pic.twitter.com/OzcUv8EY9e — Phil Welch (@pawwow) November 30, 2017



Of course, it was all over before it really began. Did you miss it? Open the window and take a look at these beautiful pictures of London in the snow for a close second best, instead.

