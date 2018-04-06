Cannes goes #YOLO for Han Solo

The Kessel Run might be a cinch but can Han Solo negotiate the Croisette in high season? And how will Chewie handle the heat of the Côte d’Azur? All will be revealed in May when ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ gets a Cannes Festival screening.



The Han Solo origin story won’t be in competition – sadly, because a Palme d’Or would look nifty in the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon – but it should bring its stars, including Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke and Woody Harrelson along for the ride.



‘Solo’ follows ‘Attack of the Clones’ and ‘Revenge of the Sith’ in getting a Cannes red carpet.



In other ‘Star Wars’-related news, Benicio Del Toro – DJ in ‘The Last Jedi’ – has been named Un Certain Regard chairman at the festival. Cate Blanchett will be chairing the festival jury.

The seventy-first Cannes Film Festival kicks off on May 8 with Asghar Farhadi’s ‘Everybody Knows’, starring Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem as an unravelling couple. As ever, Time Out will be there to report and review. If a new movie so much as sneezes, like Frank Drebin, we’ll be there to wipe its nose.