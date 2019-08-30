Cariad Lloyd from ‘Griefcast’ picks four unmissable shows at London Podcast Festival

Pop your audio bubble and take part in live recordings of your favourite shows at this podcast party. We asked Cariad Lloyd, who hosts ‘Griefcast’, to pick her top pods from this year’s line-up.

‘George the Poet’s show cleaned up at this year’s British Podcast Awards and once you’ve listened it’s easy to see why. It’s raw, truthful, heartfelt and pushes the genre into new territory. Anything George is doing is worth hearing.’ Fri Sep 6. £19.50.

‘This one-off collaboration for the fest is bound to be raucous and brilliant. “Birthday Girls House Party” is a hilarious podcast which has a themed party each week. This show with podcast legends Chris and Stu will prove you don’t have to listen to a podcast quietly by yourself to enjoy it.’ Sat Sep 7. £12.50.

‘Erin Gibson and Bryan Safi have been throwing shade since 2011 and sadly they haven’t run out of things to talk about, especially women’s rights and LGBTQ+ perspectives. Luckily they’re hilarious and their live shows are on another level. Last time there was a choreographed dance routine worth the ticket price alone.’ Sep 14. £26.50.

‘A comedy podcast about the beef and dairy industry; stay with me, it’s hilarious. Ben Partridge creates his own weird and wonderful world, but you also feel like you’re listening to a Radio 4 farming special. The live show will be full of his brilliant guests. I’m hoping the bovine arse doctor returns.’ Sep 15. £12.50.

London Podcast Festival is on at Kings Place from Fri Sep 6 to Sep 15. Cariad will appear with ‘Griefcast’ on Sep 15. £16.50.

Images: Throwing Shade; Photograph Ricky Middlesworth.